Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPTH. Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPTH opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

