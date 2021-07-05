Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.05 Million

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report sales of $156.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $628.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $38.89. 179,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.