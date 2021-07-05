Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $88.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.72 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $377.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 388,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

