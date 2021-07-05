Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

