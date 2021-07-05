Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $66.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 32.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 86.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. 175,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.