Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PFBC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. 26,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.53. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $949.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $18,416,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

