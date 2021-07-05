Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LUNG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,806. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,391 shares of company stock worth $32,155,262 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

