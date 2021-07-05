Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $225,000.

BECN traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 197,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.02.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

