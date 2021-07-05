Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 867,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

