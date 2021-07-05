Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

