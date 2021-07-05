Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $33.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

