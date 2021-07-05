Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). U.S. Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.