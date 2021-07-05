Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

