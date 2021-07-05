Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

