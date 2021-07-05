Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to “Buy”

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.