Zap Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $29,275.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00796358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.18 or 0.08013350 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

