Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 67.5% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $406,353.67 and $39.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00819050 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

