Zilliqa Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $913.55 million and $62.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00251964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.34 or 0.00766210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,743,744,351 coins and its circulating supply is 11,452,277,198 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

