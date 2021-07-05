Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 938,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Zumiez stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,689. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

