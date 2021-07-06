$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Infosys posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,217. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42. Infosys has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

