$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of GPX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,098. The company has a market cap of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

