$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.73, a PEG ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

