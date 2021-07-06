$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,473. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

