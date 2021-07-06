$0.50 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. 486,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

