$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. Dana reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 179.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,304. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

