$0.56 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 33,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

