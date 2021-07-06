$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

