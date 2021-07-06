$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.34. Essent Group reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 6,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00. Essent Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Essent Group by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after buying an additional 706,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Essent Group by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

