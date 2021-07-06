$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

