$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $186.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $184,465,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

