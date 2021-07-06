1,000 Shares in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAIL opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

