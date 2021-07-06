10,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $9,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $9,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $7,470,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

