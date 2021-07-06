10,300 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

VIVO stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

