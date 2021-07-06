125,800 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVOK stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

