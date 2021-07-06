13,200 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.
In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 over the last ninety days.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
