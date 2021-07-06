13,200 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.