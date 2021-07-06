$15.13 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce $15.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.99 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $63.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.80 million to $64.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.59 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.10. 55,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

