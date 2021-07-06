$180.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $180.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of PPBI traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $40.70. 4,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

