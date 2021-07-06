1,993 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78.

