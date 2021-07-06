1MillionNFTs Market Capitalization Achieves $136,359.49 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003357 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $136,359.49 and approximately $139,057.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00134461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00166401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.61 or 0.99348054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00947528 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

