1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,911. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

