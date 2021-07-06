2,042 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.40. 10,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,125. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,509 shares of company stock worth $113,645,525. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

