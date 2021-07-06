$221.27 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report sales of $221.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $225.99 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $181.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $885.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $909.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $921.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.24 million to $994.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.