2,636,543 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,636,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

