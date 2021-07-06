2,719 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.10 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.