29,725 Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Great Ajax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX remained flat at $$13.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 59,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several analysts have commented on AJX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

