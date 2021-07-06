325,000 Shares in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

IKNA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IKNA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.