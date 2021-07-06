3,250,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Acquired by LH Capital Markets LLC

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition comprises 3.4% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

SRNGU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,778. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.