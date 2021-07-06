360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.05. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 30,072 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

