3,645 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,940,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

