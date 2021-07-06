4,000,000 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

TBA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 500,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

